Massachusetts residents know all too well about some of the rough roads throughout the state.

Massachusetts Motorists Know About Those Pesky Potholes

While some rural areas of the state have some dicey back roads, we all feel the pain of post-winter driving when we are doing all we can to swerve around those deep potholes (boy, they can really do damage to your tires if you hit them just right).

Massachusetts Motorists Really Need to Take Care of Their Tires

It's very important for those who live and drive through Massachusetts to take good care of their tires. You want to make sure they have a decent amount of tread, they're properly inflated, and they are rotated and balanced regularly. All of these preventive measures can make a big difference when driving, even on the rough roads in the Bay State.

It's a Good Idea to Have a Spare Tire Ready to Go When Driving in Massachusetts

Another thing that's worth doing is making sure you have a spare tire that's ready to go. Again, with the potholes and some of the rough roads that are out there, you don't want to be stuck if you blow a tire.

Does Massachusetts Require Motorists to Keep Spare Tires in Their Vehicles?

While it's recommended that you keep a spare tire in your vehicle in the event of an emergency, believe it or not, it's not required by Massachusetts law to keep a spare tire in your vehicle. However, there is a caveat to this. If you choose to keep a spare tire in your vehicle, the tire must be in a safe and usable condition. Then again, who would drive around with a spare tire that isn't usable? I guess stranger things have happened.

