Massachusetts Spot Among Most Eerie Abandoned Schools in the U.S.

Massachusetts is well known for having some of the most prestigious schools and universities in the country. That being said, the Bay State has also been home to one of the most eerie abandoned schools in America. Given the rather haunting history in parts of the state, it's certainly worth taking a look to see what is going one with this particular spot.

Recently, the popular travel publication 'Love Exploring' released its picks for the top 15 most eerie abandoned schools and universities in the country. For some reason, you almost expected one of those schools to be in Massachusetts. The list certainly didn't disappoint.

Where is the Massachusetts Spot That is Among the Most Eerie Abandoned Schools in the U.S.?

If you happen to be in Hampshire County, there is a town about 20 miles northeast of Springfield, MA, known as Belchertown. That is where you used to have been able to find the one of the most eerie abandoned schools in the U.S., at the Belchertown State School. Some of the social media posts regarding the spot give off an eerie vibe, as you may expect.

In case you're not familiar with the history of this eerie spot, 'Love Exploring' has plenty to say about why it's one of the most eerie abandoned schools in the country:

...When it opened in 1922 as the Belchertown State School for the Feeble-Minded, the establishment was considered a model for educating people with disabilities. But years of underfunding and overcrowding led to awful conditions and terrible suffering. The situation reportedly improved after a 1972 class-action lawsuit exposed the neglect and abuse, though the school struggled to shake off its bad reputation and closed in 1992... ...The buildings sat empty for years before a plan to redevelop the 400,000-square-foot property was agreed in 2012. Several structures have since been pulled down...while an assisted-living facility and early childhood education centre have been built. In early 2024, the town green-lit a 100-unit housing development – the largest project yet...

According to the 'Daily Hampshire Gazette', as of this week, demolition of the power plant at the facility is now underway as additional redevelopment projects are also in the process.

While it's important to remember the state school and its past, it's good to know that things have and are in the process of happening with the structure and property to help the surrounding local community.

