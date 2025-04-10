We're pretty lucky in Massachusetts to have lots of great attractions across the state to explore. Not only are they great destinations to enjoy the surrounding aesthetics, but several have so much value in terms of history. Unfortunately, we have a certain spot in the Bay State that suffers from being too overcrowded thanks to its popularity. While that can be a deterrent, it continues to repeated by overwhelmed with tourism consistently. So, where is this Massachusetts spot suffering from overtourism?

Recently, the popular travel publication 'Love Exploring' released their picks of several spots across the country that are often struggling with overtourism. The particular attraction in Massachusetts is shrouded in tradition, so it's almost impossible for the spot not to be overcrowded, especially during a certain time of year.

What is Massachusetts Most Overcrowded Germ for Tourism?

Perhaps this was a given, but every Fall, tourists flock to this destination thanks to its historical popularity. You may have already guess that the most overcrowded gem for tourism in Massachusetts is the city of Salem.

This should be no surprise to anyone as you can't help but want to take in the atmosphere around the city during the Fall season. Here's what 'Love Exploring' had to say about the historical spot filled with so much lore:

The residents of Salem no doubt breathe a sigh of relief when Halloween is over. Associated with all things spooky since the witch trials of 1692 and 1693, the city is flooded with tourists each year who come to celebrate the scary holiday. Since it can't cast a spell to make life more bearable for locals, the city has implemented stricter regulations on tour guides, including raising the licence fee and limiting the use of amplification devices to deal with some of the noise pollution they cause.

The history behind the city makes Salem a magnet during the Fall season. It's unfortunate that it can often seem overcrowded due to a certain time of year. However, that doesn't mean there isn't plenty of reason to check out this historic gem of a city and take in the vibe. Just beware of the times of the year when you know it'll be pretty crowded with all the tourists.

