Perhaps one of the most underrated things in Massachusetts and throughout the entire food world is breakfast food. It's the first meal of they day. Before we dive right into the whole ideology of how 'breakfast is the most important meal of the day', let's acknowledge one great thing that can be a part of that meal, which is the breakfast sandwich. It could be the absolute best thing you'll have all day! And now we know exactly where you can find the best breakfast sandwich in all of Massachusetts.

Sure, most of the time, on our way to work, we might just settle for whatever is convenient. Maybe there's a fast food joint that can throw together the usual breakfast sandwich to help get us going for the day. But if we're talking the absolute 'best breakfast sandwich' in the state, we're definitely not settling for any convenient fast food.

The publication '24/7 Tempo' has released the list of The Best Breakfast Sandwich in Every State. Using food review sites such as Yelp, TripAdvisor, and Zomato, they were able to name the spot you would need to go for the best breakfast sandwich in Massachusetts. To find the spot that serves it, you will have to make your way out east to Boston. There's a spot known as Mike & Patty's, which serves a sandwich known as "The Fancy."

Judging from the looks of it, this sandwich is something that makes you want to plan a trip to Mike & Patty's asap! There are actually five different Mike & Patty's in and around the Boston area, so you don't have to race to just one spot. Here's what '24/7 Tempo' had to say about naming their sandwich, The Fancy, as the best breakfast sandwich in Massachusetts:

This breakfast-all-day restaurant bills itself as “Home of The Fancy,” so that’s obviously the star here. It’s a sandwich composed of two fried eggs, bacon, cheddar, avocado, red onion, and house-made mayo on toasted multigrain bread.

This sandwich seems like a must-have during your next visit to the Boston area. After all, it's now known as the best breakfast sandwich in Massachusetts! Or, maybe you want to try something else from Mike & Patty's. If that's the case, have a look at their menu at the link provided here. Enjoy, Massachusetts!

