Sure, Massachusetts is well known for having a wealth of history, especially when it comes to the U.S. But what about having ne of the most underrated historic small cities in the world? We didn't necessarily expect that, but we'll take it! So, of all the spots in Massachusetts that have had such a unique, where in the Bay State could this spot possibly be?

The ever-so-popular travel publication known as 'Love Exploring' recently released their picks for The World's Most Underrated Historic Small Cities You Need to Visit. While that's an oddly specific long title to qualify for, given its looking for spots throughout the world, you weren't really sure that the Bay State might get a spot on the list, but yet, we did. And perhaps its not where you would expect.

What is the Massachusetts Spot That's Among the World's Most Underrated Historic Small Cities?

While so often, we get to highlight spots on Cape Cod, in Boston, Salem, or in surrounding neighborhoods, while still out east in the Bay State, this one doesn't always get much mention, hence, the reasoning for it being "underrated". One of the world's most underrated historic small cities you need to visit is Weymouth.

Weymouth, the second oldest settlement in Massachusetts, is located some 17 miles (27km) south of historic Boston. But Weymouth has its fair share of history too: the area was first settled by the British in 1622, becoming the Wessaguscus Plantation, though this early colony failed. A permanent settlement was eventually established and newly-named Weymouth was incorporated by 1635. Today notable landmarks include the 20th-century Town Hall, built to replicate the Old State House in Boston.

It seems that as with any Massachusetts town, there's always plenty of history to go along with that particular spot. Now you're aware of one more spot to visit if you happen to be making some road trip plans as we move into the warmer months of the year for the Bay State.

8 Massachusetts Cities That Have the Best Downtowns Gallery Credit: Google Maps