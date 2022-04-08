Massachusetts State And Local Police Join Forces To Save Lives

It may be happening along the I-95 corridor, but it's a reminder for motorists all over the Commonwealth of Massachusetts to drive safely. The Massachusetts State Police, in partnership with the Massachusetts Executive Office of Public Safety and Security, are joining forces with law enforcement agencies up and down the Interstate 95 corridor for the “Drive to Save Lives” campaign.

The ‘I-95 Drive to Save Lives’ Traffic Enforcement Initiatives Run Today (Friday), April 8th through tomorrow (Saturday), April 9th, 2022.

Law enforcement across the state is taking part...

According to a post on the Massachusetts State Police Facebook page, this campaign is a multi-jurisdictional, high-visibility traffic enforcement initiative that is meant to increase law enforcement presence and efforts along the I-95 corridor, from Maine to Florida. The Massachusetts State Police and local agencies will be increasing patrol activity within the Commonwealth over the entire 48-hour period.

Highways, byways, and backroads in the state will be heavily patroled...

The “Drive to Save Lives” campaign will also involve an increased effort by participating Massachusetts law enforcement agencies patrolling their own jurisdictions. This means that the increased enforcement initiative does not only apply to the highways of the Commonwealth, but to highways, byways, and backroads throughout Massachusetts.

Be safe, drive smart, drive carefully...

According to the post, the mission of traffic safety is an important effort shared among law enforcement colleagues in our state. Massachusetts’ drivers can be assured that Troopers and local police officers will be patrolling vigilantly, the roadways throughout our state. The department says however that its most valuable partner in traffic safety is you. Their final words: Be safe, drive smart, and drive carefully to live joyfully.

