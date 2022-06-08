Massachusetts State Police 10-Year-Old K9 “Echo” Has Died

The Massachusetts State Police announced the sad passing of long-time K9 "Echo" on Tuesday. Echo had served under State Police Officer, Lieutenant David Nims. According to a post on the Massachusetts State Police Facebook page, Echo served for 7 1/2 years before she recently retired. The 10-year-old Echo had been serving under Lt. Nims since 2014. When Lt. Nims was promoted, Echo was retired.

Echo is remembered fondly...

Echo was a dedicated, devoted, and, most of all, loyal partner. She made Lieutenant Nims, her unit, and the Massachusetts State Police proud, and we were honored to have counted her as part of our family. Please keep her, and all the hard-working police and military dogs who serve this great nation and its communities, in your prayers. Like their human partners, they, too, sacrifice of themselves so the rest of us can sleep soundly at night. ~ State Police Facbook Page

(Above: State Police K9 "Echo" was 10 years old when she passed. She served 7 1/2 years)

She was quite an accomplished K9...

According to the Facebook post, Echo was a vital part of many investigations. Over her 7 1/2 years of service, she has tracked down an attempted murder suspect wanted in a stabbing, hunted down another murder suspect by tracking him from the scent of found clothing, and has led the State Police to drugs and drug traffickers on may occasions. She was also vital in locating suicidal persons who were missing.

Echo was described as Smart, fearless, and tenacious. She loved going to work every day.

