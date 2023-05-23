Massachusetts State Police Announce Sobriety Checkpoint For Thursday, 5/25
With Memorial Day weekend just days away, you can rest assured that our hardworking men and women in law enforcement will be cracking down on drunk and/or impaired drivers. Matter of fact, back in 2021, Memorial Day was the second-biggest holiday of the year for alcohol consumption (July 4th was #1).
Keeping that in mind, please be aware that the Massachusetts State Police(MSP) has announced a sobriety checkpoint for this coming Thursday night, May 25th, into Friday, May 26th.
The sobriety checkpoint is scheduled for Essex County this Thursday. For now, this is the only one scheduled for this coming weekend, but because it's a big holiday weekend, that may change. And I only say that because it often does.
The MSP is giving advance notice of the checkpoint to hopefully reduce fear and anxiety due to inconveniences to motorists. Also, the Massachusetts State Police want to stress to motorists that safety will most definitely be assured.
According to the Mass State Police's media statement, the checkpoint:
...will be operated during varied hours, the selection of vehicles will not be arbitrary, safety will be assured, and any inconveniences to motorists will be minimized with advance notice to reduce fear and anxiety.
The Mass State Police wants the general public to be aware of these sobriety checkpoints to perhaps give pause to a driver who has been drinking or otherwise impairing themselves to think about giving up the car keys.
I've mentioned numerous times before my experiences with driving drunk. My sorrow and sadness that I allowed it to happen, and my continued thankfulness that I didn't kill myself or anybody else for God's sake.
When it comes to alcohol and/or drugs and driving, make the smart choice. And be careful out there. For more info on the sobriety checkpoint, visit the Mass State Police's Twitter page here.