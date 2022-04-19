Massachusetts State Police Announce Sobriety Checkpoint For Weekend Of 4/23

The Massachusetts State Police via their Facebook page have announced another sobriety checkpoint. This time it's for the upcoming weekend of Saturday, April 23 and Sunday, April 24.

The Massachusetts State Police do sobriety checkpoints to keep intoxicated drivers off the road. The area of focus this weekend will be Essex County.

For more information visit mass.gov/msp