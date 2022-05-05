Massachusetts State Police Announce Sobriety Checkpoint For Weekend Of 5/6

The Massachusetts State Police via their Facebook page have announced another sobriety checkpoint. This time it's for the upcoming weekend of Friday, May 6, and Saturday, May 7.

The Massachusetts State Police do sobriety checkpoints to keep intoxicated drivers off the road. The area of focus this weekend will be Middlesex County.

