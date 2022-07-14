Massachusetts State Police Announce Sobriety Checkpoint For Weekend Of 7/22

The Massachusetts State Police via their Facebook page have announced another sobriety checkpoint. This time it's for the upcoming weekend of Friday, July 22, and Saturday, July 23.

Drinking and driving is no joke, two of my family members have lost their licenses and paid hefty fines.

More importantly, you could seriously harm, or even kill yourself or someone else. More now than ever before, there are so many options available to get transportation if you are over the limit.

Taxis. Uber. Lyft.

The legal limit to drive in the State of Massachusetts is .08 BAC. Depending on your size and weight and how much you have had to eat, .08 BAC may only be 2 beers!

Every day, about 28 people in the United States die in drunk-driving crashes — that's one person every 52 minutes. In 2019, these deaths reached the lowest percentage since 1982 when NHTSA started reporting alcohol data — but still, 10,142 people lost their lives. These deaths were all preventable. -nhtsa.gov

Notice that this is a "sobriety" checkpoint. Law enforcement are not only on the lookout for drivers who may be drunk, but high on other drugs as well.

The recreational use of marijuana has been voted legal now in the state of Massachusetts since 2016, and law enforcement has seen an uptick in drivers over the limit on cannabis.

You can’t drive safely if you’re impaired. That’s why it’s illegal everywhere in America to drive under the influence of alcohol, marijuana, opioids, methamphetamines, or any potentially impairing drug–prescribed or over the counter. Driving while impaired by any substance—legal or illegal—puts you and others in harm’s way. -nhts.gov

The Massachusetts State Police do sobriety checkpoints to keep intoxicated drivers off the road. The area of focus this weekend will be Worcester County.

