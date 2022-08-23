Massachusetts State Police Announce Sobriety Checkpoint For Weekend Of 8/26

The Massachusetts State Police via their Facebook page have announced another sobriety checkpoint. This time it's for the upcoming weekend of Friday, August 26 and Saturday, August 27.

Drinking and driving is so dangerous that, yes, The Massachusetts State Police will forewarn you that they are out checking for intoxicated drivers in the hopes they may quell your evening plans to drive after a few drinks.

The legal limit to drive in the State of Massachusetts is .08 BAC. Depending on your size and weight and how much you have had to eat, .08 BAC may only be 2 beers!

Two of my family members have been arrested for DUI, believe me, it was not fun for them.

Now, more than ever, and I yes I get that location matters, but, there are many ways to get a ride home. Taxis. Uber. Lyft.

Every day, about 28 people in the United States die in drunk-driving crashes — that's one person every 52 minutes. In 2019, these deaths reached the lowest percentage since 1982 when NHTSA started reporting alcohol data — but still, 10,142 people lost their lives. These deaths were all preventable. -nhtsa.gov

Notice that this is a "sobriety" checkpoint. Law enforcement are not only on the lookout for drivers who may be drunk, but high on other drugs as well.

The recreational use of marijuana has been voted legal now in the state of Massachusetts since 2016, and law enforcement has seen an uptick in drivers over the limit on cannabis.

You can’t drive safely if you’re impaired. That’s why it’s illegal everywhere in America to drive under the influence of alcohol, marijuana, opioids, methamphetamines, or any potentially impairing drug–prescribed or over the counter. Driving while impaired by any substance—legal or illegal—puts you and others in harm’s way. -nhts.gov

The area of focus this weekend is Bristol County.

