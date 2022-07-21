Massachusetts State Police Help Secret Service Escort President

Massachusetts State Police did their patriotic duty on Wednesday as they spent the day assisting the United States Secret Service in escorting President Joe Biden from Rhode Island to Somerset Massachusetts and back. The president made the trip to highlight the environmental and economic promise of offshore wind and also to pledge executive action in dealing with the threats of climate change. 

President Biden's trip came one day before he tested positive for COVID-19. He tested positive today (Thursday) according to White House officials. He had previously tested negative on Wednesday.

 

(Above: Two Massachusetts State Police Troopers on motorcycles leading the way for the President on Wednesday)

 

According to a brief post on the State Police Association of Massachusetts Facebook page, the team of State Troopers worked with other federal, regional, and local assets - including the U.S. Secret Service - to make Wednesday's trip happen safely.

 

Regardless of politics our members continue to show their professionalism, courage, and dedication and uphold their oath in service to the Commonwealth. ~ MSP

 

 

Here are some additional photos from the State Police Association of Massachusetts  Facebook page from Wednesday's escort:

Links associated with this article:

https://www.facebook.com/StatePoliceAssociationofMass

U.S. Secret Service

https://www.facebook.com/UnitedStatesSecretServiceOfficial

 

Side note: Am I the only that thinks it's weird that the United States Secret Service has a Facebook page? I digress.

 

 

