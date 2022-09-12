A tragic motorcycle accident in the town of Florida over the weekend that resulted in a fatality is being investigated by State Troopers from the Cheshire barracks. The accident happened Saturday evening.

According to a social media alert from the Massachusetts State Police, Saturday evening at approximately 8:11 p.m., State Troopers from the Cheshire Barracks responded to a motorcycle crash in the town of Florida.

The incident occurred on River Road in Florida and sadly resulted in the death of the motorcycle's operator. Preliminary reports suggest that a 44-year-old Florida man was operating a 2007 Harley Davidson and apparently lost control and subsequently crashed the bike.

The reasons for the crash are unknown at this time and the accident is under investigation. The victim was transported to Berkshire Medical Center in North Adams where he eventually succumbed to his injuries.

Florida Fire and Northern Berkshire EMS assisted at the scene of the crash and the State Police Collision Analysis Reconstruction Section, Crime Scene Services Section, and Berkshire County State Police Detective Unit are assisting with the investigation.

One of the latest studies regarding motorcyclist fatalities(from May 2022. May just happens to be Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month) reported that numbers continue to be on the rise. As a matter of fact, motorcyclist deaths are climbing two times faster than all other traffic fatalities.

It's already been reported that last year in Massachusetts saw a 22% increase in roadway fatalities from 2020 with over 400 deaths on Bay State roadways. Mind you, that number takes in all roadway fatalities, not just those involving motorcycles, but still, the statistics are certainly eye-opening.

We're almost a full three-quarters into 2022 and motorcyclist deaths are already at a 25-year high, so everybody out there on the roads-- drivers, passengers, whatever-- try and be aware of your surroundings at all times, and let's keep each other safe out there.

For the full story, please visit the MSP website here.

