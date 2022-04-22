Massachusetts State Police Mourning Beloved K9 Rocky
The loss of an animal is always hard. Most of us have been there. Well, the Massachusetts State Police are feeling that loss today after the sad passing of retired K9 Rocky which they announced on Thursday.
This announcement was posted on the Massachusetts State Police Facebook page Thursday...
With much sadness, we announce the passing of Massachusetts State Police K9 Rocky, who served the Department until his retirement in October. Rocky was a loyal partner to Trooper Jason Vital and helped protect the citizens of our state for 10 years. He was a hard worker and a faithful companion to his handler, and also to the Vital family. He is dearly missed by his family at home and the MSP family with whom he served. Free time now, Rocky, and endless fields of green for running and playing, on the other side of the Rainbow Bridge. You more than earned it.
(Above: K9 "Rocky" playing with a ball)
Remembered with hashtags...
These hashtags were added at the end of the post:
Get our free mobile app
Here is the post as it appeared on Facebook yesterday:
Rocky will indeed be missed...
(Above: K9 "Rocky" out patrolling in the State Police speedboat)
According to several news sources, Rocky was probably best known for saving an 11-year-old boy in 2016.
The Facebook post, which you can visit above, was filled with messages of thankfulness, condolences, and love. Godspeed Rocky. It sounds like you had a great life and served with honor. You were obviously loved by many.
KEEP LOOKING: See What 50 of America's Most 'Pupular' Dog Breeds Look Like as Puppies
LOOK: The least obedient dog breeds
LOOK: Here Are 30 Foods That Are Poisonous to Dogs
To prepare yourself for a potential incident, always keep your vet's phone number handy, along with an after-hours clinic you can call in an emergency. The ASPCA Animal Poison Control Center also has a hotline you can call at (888) 426-4435 for advice.
Even with all of these resources, however, the best cure for food poisoning is preventing it in the first place. To give you an idea of what human foods can be dangerous, Stacker has put together a slideshow of 30 common foods to avoid. Take a look to see if there are any that surprise you.