Massachusetts State Police Present A Car Seat Install And Inspection
I remember taking my newborn baby boy for a ride in the car for the first time. I was not mortified, but close.
Did I install the car seat properly? Are the straps to tight? Is it tilted correctly? Did I do the tether system properly? When does my child need a forward facing car seat?
THESE ARE ALL GREAT QUESTIONS...
Luckily, my wife happened to know a local police officer and he was able to come to the house and make sure everything was installed properly and give us a little lesson as well.
If you live in Worcester County, check out what the Massachusetts State Police had posted to their Facebook page...
A CAR SEAT INSTAL AND INSPECTION HAPPENING ON MAY 13.
