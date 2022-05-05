Massachusetts State Police Present A Car Seat Install And Inspection

I remember taking my newborn baby boy for a ride in the car for the first time. I was not mortified, but close.

Baby in Car Seat Fuse loading...

Did I install the car seat properly? Are the straps to tight? Is it tilted correctly? Did I do the tether system properly? When does my child need a forward facing car seat?

THESE ARE ALL GREAT QUESTIONS...

Luckily, my wife happened to know a local police officer and he was able to come to the house and make sure everything was installed properly and give us a little lesson as well.

If you live in Worcester County, check out what the Massachusetts State Police had posted to their Facebook page...

A CAR SEAT INSTAL AND INSPECTION HAPPENING ON MAY 13.

attachment-IMG_5186 loading...