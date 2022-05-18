Massachusetts State Police Respond After 2 Tractor-Trailers Crash

We usually see more tractor-trailer-related accidents in the winter, and that was the case this past winter when we saw several tractor-trailer accidents, including some rollovers, due to icy conditions on the Massachusetts Turnpike and other locations around Massachusetts. There were however two recent tractor-trailer crashes - one of them today.

Two recent tractor-trailer-related accidents...

Massachusetts State Police were called to the scene of two recent tractor-trailer crashes. One of them actually occurred early this morning (Wed. 5/18), on Route 1 North in Saugus. The crash involved two tractor-trailers across from what used to be the Hilltop Steakhouse. The accident necessitated the closing of all Northbound lanes. Fortunately, there were only minor injuries to both of the drivers. Both lanes of traffic have since been reopened, according to the post on the Massachusetts State Police Twitter feed this morning.

(Above: Crash between two tractor-trailers on Route 1 North in Saugus this morning)

(Above: This morning's crash happened across from the old Hilltop Steakhouse off of Route 1)

A tractor-trailer rolled over in another recent accident...

Another recent crash took place on the ramp from the Mass Pike to Route 495 Northbound in Hopkinton on Monday (5/16). Troopers were on the scene of a tractor trailer rollover, where the ramp had to be completely closed for approximately 30 minutes until the truck could be uprighted and removed.

(Above: Tractor-trailer rollover on the ramp to 495 NB in Hopkinton on Monday)

The Massachusetts State Police are right on top of things, and they post frequently on Twitter. You can follow their feed, HERE

