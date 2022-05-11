Massachusetts State Police Task Force Crushes Major Drug Ring

This is a big score for a Massachusetts State Police drug task force and partner agencies. A lot of dangerous drugs will now be off the streets. According to a post on the Massachusetts State Police media relations website, and on Facebook, “Operation Shore Thing," a multi-jurisdictional year-long extensive investigation into a narcotics trafficking ring operating in and around Taunton and Fall River, has resulted in the seizure of approximately $350,000 worth of fentanyl and oxycodone. The announcement of the huge bust was made by Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn III and State Police Superintendent Colonel Christopher Mason announced.

A lot of drugs are off the streets today...

In all, approximately 1,950 grams of fentanyl, 4,310 oxycodone tablets, 51 grams of crack cocaine, two illegal firearms, and $75,000 in cash were seized as part of the operation.

Massachusetts State Police Massachusetts State Police loading...

District Attorney Quinn recognized the scale of this effort... I’m very pleased this investigation, in collaboration with the CINRET Unit of the Massachusetts State Police and others, resulted in the dismantling of a large-scale fentanyl distribution ring that was connected to a number of communities in our county. The investigation involved the seizure of just under two kilos of fentanyl, thousands of oxycodone pills, and other narcotics that contribute to the drug problem in our community and sadly result in fatal overdoses. We will continue to investigate these drug organizations and hold people accountable for contributing to the ongoing addiction problems in our communities.

attachment-drugspic2 Massachusetts State Police loading...

The Massachusetts State Police Commonwealth Interstate Narcotics Reduction Enforcement Team’s South task force and prosecutors from District Attorney Quinn's office proactively investigated a drug trafficking organization based out of Bristol County and worked on this operation for more than a year. The trafficking organization was suspected of perpetuating street and mid-level opioid drug dealing throughout Bristol County and the region. The investigation included numerous search warrants for covert surveillance of the organization.

Get our free mobile app

Details of the operation:

On Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at approximately 4:08 pm, CINRET South, members of District Attorney Quinn’s Massachusetts State Police Unit, Massachusetts State Police Gang Unit, Massachusetts State Police D-Community Action Team, Fall River Police, Taunton Police, and Somerset Police members formed four teams and spontaneously arrested six target subjects and executed search warrants at four locations in Taunton and Fall River.

After the six arrests and search warrant executions in Bristol County, investigators identified the primary oxycodone source of supply to the organization. The residence, verified through surveillance and records checks, was identified and located in Lawrence. On Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at approximately 6:03 am, CINRET South, along with members of CINRET North, Lawrence Police, Andover Police, and Homeland Security Investigations executed a “knock and announce” search warrant in Lawrence without incident. The oxycodone supplier was located and apprehended.

The following individuals were arrested (Their charges follow):

Christopher McLaughlin, 40, of 56 Saint Joseph Street, Apt#302, Fall River

Conspiracy to violate the drug law

Trafficking Fentanyl

Trafficking Cocaine

Trafficking Oxycodone

Possession with Intent to Distribute Class B

Casey Ruby, 34, of 62 Shores Street, Apt#1, Taunton MA

Conspiracy to violate the drug law

Trafficking Fentanyl

Trafficking Cocaine

Trafficking Oxycodone

Possession with Intent to Distribute Class B

Possession of a Firearm w/o ID x 2

Possession of a large capacity weapon of feeding device x 2

Possession of ammunition without FID card

Joshua Nazario, 31, of 62 Shores Street, Apt#1, Taunton, MA

Conspiracy to violate the drug law

Trafficking Fentanyl

Trafficking Cocaine

Trafficking Oxycodone

Possession with Intent to Distribute Class B

Possession of a Firearm w/o ID x 2

Possession of a large capacity weapon of feeding device x 2

Possession of ammunition without FID card

Eddyberto Mejia, 28, of 46 Cottage Street, Taunton, MA Conspiracy to violate the drug law

Possession with Intent to Distribute Class B (Oxycodone)

Eusebio Andrade, 39, of 1205 Cohannet Street, Taunton, MA

Trafficking Fentanyl

Conspiracy to violate the drug law

Trafficking Oxycodone

Corey Robeiro, 32, of 68 Wales Street, Apt. 2, Taunton, MA

Conspiracy to violate the drug law

Trafficking Fentanyl

Possession of Class B drug

Rocio Taveras, 48 of 64 Nesmith Street, Lawrence, MA

Conspiracy to violate the drug law

Trafficking Oxycodone

Distribution of Class B (Oxycodone)

LOOK: Things from the year you were born that don't exist anymore The iconic (and at times silly) toys, technologies, and electronics have been usurped since their grand entrance, either by advances in technology or breakthroughs in common sense. See how many things on this list trigger childhood memories—and which ones were here and gone so fast you missed them entirely.

LOOK: What major laws were passed the year you were born? Data for this list was acquired from trusted online sources and news outlets. Read on to discover what major law was passed the year you were born and learn its name, the vote count (where relevant), and its impact and significance.