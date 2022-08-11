Massachusetts State Police Warning Of New Scam Using their Name
I receive scam calls all the time. I know you do too. It's very annoying. The worst part is that I don't know who to trust anymore. In fact, whenever anyone calls me looking for a donation for anything, I decline. Not because I don't want to help, but rather because I have no way to tell if I'm being scammed or not - And that's really unfortunate.
The State Police won't call you looking for donations...
Well, the Massachusetts State Police posted on their Facebook page on Wednesday about yet another scam that they were recently made aware of where calls are being made by someone to Massachusetts residents and attempting to raise money in the name of the department. According to State Police officials, this is absolutely NOT legit. It's a scam. They say that the Massachusetts State Police will in fact never call you to solicit donations for any reason.
Hang up and report the call to the MSP...
A similar scam was perpetrated in mid-July...
The bottom line...
The Massachusetts State Police, the Connecticut State Police, or any State Police agency will never call or text you looking for donations or to sell you merchandise. Simple.
