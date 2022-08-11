Massachusetts State Police Warning Of New Scam Using their Name

I receive scam calls all the time. I know you do too. It's very annoying. The worst part is that I don't know who to trust anymore. In fact, whenever anyone calls me looking for a donation for anything, I decline. Not because I don't want to help, but rather because I have no way to tell if I'm being scammed or not - And that's really unfortunate.

The State Police won't call you looking for donations...

Well, the Massachusetts State Police posted on their Facebook page on Wednesday about yet another scam that they were recently made aware of where calls are being made by someone to Massachusetts residents and attempting to raise money in the name of the department. According to State Police officials, this is absolutely NOT legit. It's a scam. They say that the Massachusetts State Police will in fact never call you to solicit donations for any reason.

Hang up and report the call to the MSP...

So, if you happen to receive one of these calls, you can rest assured it is NOT being made by the Massachusetts State Police and that it is indeed a scam call. The MSP says if you get one of these calls, hang up right away and report the call to your local State Police barracks.

A similar scam was perpetrated in mid-July...

This happens more than you might think. You may recall an article that I wrote in Mid-July about both the Massachusetts State Police and the Connecticut State Police both reporting that someone was texting people trying to sell State Police-themed merchandise. The Massachusetts State Police said at the time that someone was texting people and offering a coupon that would give them $10 off MSP t-shirts. The Connecticut State Police said that someone was testing residents and trying to sell them CSP logo patches.

The bottom line...

The Massachusetts State Police, the Connecticut State Police, or any State Police agency will never call or text you looking for donations or to sell you merchandise. Simple.

