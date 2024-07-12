Northeast Supermarket Chain Closing 8 Stores in Massachusetts

It was reported in May 2024 that Quincy-based supermarket chain Stop and Shop plans on closing stores in several underperforming stores in the northeast. At the time the grocer didn't specify which stores would be part of the closures.

There's a little bit of an update as multiple web sources including the Associated Press have reported that eight stores will be closed in Massachusetts though the exact locations still haven't been announced as of this writing. The stores that will be shutting down are due to be closed by the end of this year.

As I have mentioned in the past, I love shopping at Stop & Shop. My preferred method is the pickup option but I also enjoy shopping in-store as the aisles are very organized and the store isn't jammed wall-to-wall with shoppers like a few other grocery stores I have shopped at. Plus, the staff is super friendly and accommodating. From my experience, the store's return policy is also straightforward with no hassle. The entire process is easy. Selfishly, I hope the locations closest to me aren't going anywhere.

In Addition to the Massachusetts Closures, Stop and Shop Will Be Closing Underperforming Stores in Other States

In addition to the eight stores closing in Massachusetts, seven stores are due to close in New York, five in Connecticut, two in Rhode Island, and 10 in New Jersey. Stop and Shop was founded in Somerville and is currently headquartered in Quincy. When the exact locations of closures are released we'll send out an update.

