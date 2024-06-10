Massachusetts Grocery Chain’s Closures May Have Greatest Impact on Poor Communities

Massachusetts continues to feel the effects of retail closures. Chains that used to be thriving like Bed, Bath and Beyond, Christmas Tree Shops, JCPenny Sears, etc. have all shut down many of their stores or have gone out of business completely. Whatever the reason whether it's a move to online shopping, people tightening their budgets, or the effects of the pandemic one thing is for sure businesses continue to close at an alarming rate and Massachusetts is not immune to these closures.

A Massachusetts Supermarket Company Plans on Shutting Down Some Underperforming Stores and The Number of Closures Could Be Between 25 and 50

It was reported a couple of weeks ago that Massachusetts-based supermarket chain Stop & Shop is planning on closing down some of its underperforming stores and while there isn't an exact figure of how many locations will be closing or if any Massachusetts locations will be affected The U.S. Sun reports industry consultant Brittain Ladd, a former Amazon executive said that he believes Stop & Shop will close between 25 to 50 stores.

These Upcoming Store Closures are Going to Be Particularly Tough on Poor Communities

In that same article, Joshua Goldberg, a New York banker who is part of the family that founded the chain in 1914, thinks the poorest communities could be hit hardest. In addition, JJ Fleeman, CEO of Stop & Shop parent company Ahold Delhaize USA, recently told investors the company is “not where we want to be or need to be."

Which States Will Be Affected By The Closures? Is Massachusetts on the List?

Again, it's unknown at this point which stores will be closing or in which states the closures will occur. The Quincy-based supermarket company has stores in Connecticut, New Jersey, New York, Rhode Island, and Massachusetts. The Bay State contains the most stores at 125 in operation. This includes such areas as Springfield, Boston, Worcester, and more. Keep checking back for updates as this store develops.

