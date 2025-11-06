Massachusetts is definitely loaded with some amazing small towns throughout the state. Not only that, but there are certainly plenty of hidden gems that make for some great getaways in those towns. While these aren't exactly hidden, given that they are in a well-traveled spot of the state, there are three towns on the western side of the Bay State that can make for a great getaway if you're looking for a stress-free retreat.

While it is mid-Fall, there is a good chance that you may at least have a little bit of time to take a road trip or even a brief weekend just to get away from it all. It seems that the Berkshires has a few western Massachusetts spots that can be that particular destination.

'World Atlas' recently chose 7 Stress-Free Massachusetts Towns For a Weekend Retreat. Three of those towns happen to be closer than you think, right here in western Massachusetts.

What 3 Massachusetts Towns Are the Best for a Stress-Free Weekend Retreat?

1) Great Barrington

Downtown Great Barrington is truly one of those spots that you just need to experience it to feel the stress-free vibes. 'World Atlas' had this to say about the spot:

The small Berkshire community of Great Barrington is one of those unique places where the vibes are laid back, but there’s always something unique to discover. It’s close to some of the best trails in the Berkshires but has yet to fall into touristy-hub territory. Local cafes like The Prairie Whale serve up classic American food in a modern setting, and the croissants from Patisserie Lenox are a must-try!...

2) Lenox

In Lenox, The Mount and the Miraval Berkshires Resort highlight the features that 'World Atlas' recommends on why this is a spot for a stress-free weekend retreat. Here's what they had to say about Lenox:

The hidden gem of Lenox is on the western edge of Massachusetts, near the New York border. Located in the Berkshires, it’s a blend of outdoor recreation and a charming downtown district with so much to see and do. One of the must-see attractions in Lenox is The Mount, the former home of the famous American author Edith Wharton. Even if you aren’t familiar with her works, touring her home is simply stunning. The gardens bloom in vibrant colors in the spring and summer, and the mansion feels like stepping back in time...If you long for a spa day, Lenox has you covered! The Miraval Berkshires Resort and Spa are sure to melt away your stress in an afternoon. Think lounging on deck chairs poolside with a cucumber water in hand and a massage scheduled later that afternoon...

3) Stockbridge

It seems as if everyone know about the Red Lion Inn, but if you're in downtown Stockbridge, it's truly like something out of a Norman Rockwell painting. Here's what 'World Atlas' said about the destination:

As a year-round resort destination in the Berkshires, Stockbridge is a lovely retreat to slow down for a long weekend. It is so beautiful that it inspired many of Norman Rockwell’s paintings. So, if exploring Stockbridge feels like stepping inside a painting, you’re not too far off the mark. The Norman Rockwell Museum is just outside of town, showcasing his works and his former studio. While the inside of the museum is amazing, in true Norman Rockwell fashion, the hilltop location is just as breathtaking. While you won’t find too many hotels in Stockbridge, there are plenty of cozy Inns and B&Bs to choose from. The most famous of the bunch is the Red Lion Inn, which has hosted US presidents and famous poets since its opening as a tavern in 1773...

And there it is. All in the Berkshires, on the western side of Massachusetts, you won't find many other spots like it anywhere. If nothing else, if you're wanting to get away just to get away, any of these western Massachusetts towns may be the spot to do just that.