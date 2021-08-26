Massachusetts Student Athletes Told to Mask Up for Inside Sports

When Student-Athletes in the Berkshires, and throughout Massachusetts, take to the floor for indoor sports this fall, they will be wearing masks. The Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association put out a statement today that followed State Education Commissioner Jeff Riley's announcement that students, staff, and visitors in K-12 schools in Massachusetts will be required to wear a mask when inside any school building.

The MIAA Made it very simple. There are two simple rules to follow without exception:

Masks shall be required for any activity for student-athletes and coaches who are indoors.

Masks are not required and will remain optional for any activity for student-athletes and coaches outdoors.

You can download and read the full statement made by Massachusetts Commissioner of Education Jeff Riley HERE.

The sports that would be affected by the order would presumably include Basketball, Gymnastics, Volleyball, Wrestling, and any other sports which are played inside a building. The guidance wasn't clear on how swimming and diving would be handled. Swimmers certainly would not be able to wear a mask underwater.

According to the earlier statement by Commissioner Riley, which you can download and read above, these standards will be re-examined prior to October 1st.

All of this is obviously being done with the safety and well-being of our student-athletes in mind. It's not exactly the first go-around for many student-athletes, so adjusting to the new mandate probably won't be too much of an issue.

Students that play sports that are conducted outside, such as Football, Baseball, Track, and Soccer, are not required to wear a mask while participating. They would, however, presumably, have to wear a mask when entering their respective locker rooms inside the school buildings.

