A new report is showing impacts on students generated from the COVID-19 pandemic. Students in Massachusetts have now scored their lowest in the past 19 years. The new report comes from the National Assessment of Educational Progress. The Bay State has lost its number one ranking on two of the four tests provided to the NAEP, also known as the 'Nation's Report Card'.

According to WCVB, the two tests that showed up as their lowest were in fourth grade math and eighth grade reading. While the scores have been dropping since 2017, it's being said that the drop since 2019 is due to the pandemic.

The Commissioner for the National Center for Education Statistics (NCES) spoke of the importance of instruction that was missed during the pandemic and how that took a toll on the students:

The results show the profound toll on student learning during the pandemic, as the size and scope of the declines are the largest ever in mathematics...The results also underscore the importance of instruction and the role of schools in both students’ academic growth and their overall well-being. It’s clear we all need to come together — policymakers and community leaders at every level — as partners in helping our educators, children, and families succeed.

Mathematics scores for eighth graders have declined across 50 states and Washington D.C. (51 jurisdictions) since the last assessment in 2019, which of course was the year prior to the start of the pandemic.

That being said, according to NECN, Massachusetts still leads in both fourth grade reading and eighth grade math, and had the best scores of any state when all four were averaged together. Gov. Charlie Baker noted that this continues to show the strength of the state's education system and that our educators remain devoted to the potential success of each and every student.

