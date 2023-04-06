Massachusetts Students Rank 1st In This For 2nd Year Straight

I've got a message for you high school students out there: WAY TO GO!!! Seriously, this is something to be very proud of. Massachusetts high school students(through all of their hard-working efforts) rank #1 in the country for something very special.

And, even better, this is the second year in a row that Bay State high school students have accomplished this feat and that's not an easy task! What is it exactly that I'm referring to?

It's this simple fact: For the second year in a row, high school students in Massachusetts lead the country in the percentage who scored above a "qualified" score on AP exams!

I know! Awesome, right? According to the State House News Service, high school students put Massachusetts on top in advanced placement exam rankings. I don't know about you but I remember taking those exams way back when and what a strain on my brain it was!

The State House News Service reports:

In 2022, 30.5 percent of public high school graduates in the state scored a 3 (out of 5) or higher on an AP exam in high school. Nationally, 21.6 percent of public high school graduates scored a 3 or higher. Massachusetts has also ranked first on this metric in 2021, 2019 and 2017.

Another interesting stat that I feel is very important and well worth sharing is this: Massachusetts has the 3rd highest percentage compared to other states of Black students who graduate having taken an AP exam.

Massachusetts also has the 8th highest percentage of Hispanic students who graduate having taken an advanced placement exam compared to other states. I sincerely think that's great news.

For the full story, please visit the State House News Service website here.

