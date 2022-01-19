A Simple Act of Kindness Could Land MA Residents the Ultimate Getaway

Attention Massachusetts residents. The American Red Cross is currently undergoing a dangerously low blood supply. According to an email that was sent to us from the American Red Cross, the supply is so low that doctors are stuck in a tough situation of deciding which patients receive blood transfusions immediately and who has to wait. Nobody wants to be in that predicament.

What Can Massachusetts Residents Do to Turn This Historically Low Blood Shortage Around?

Massachusetts residents can not only make a difference by donating blood via making an appointment as soon as possible, but by doing so, you'll automatically be in the running to win a getaway to the Big Game in Los Angeles on Feb. 13. If that's not enough, the Red Cross is also throwing in a home theater package and a $500 e-gift card. You can get all of the details on the Red Cross' Big Game promotion by going here.

I Live in Berkshire County. Where Can I Donate Blood Near Me?

For those that live in Berkshire County, there is a blood drive coming up on Saturday, Jan. 22 at the New Lebanon Firehouse in New Lebanon, NY which is a short distance from the Berkshires. Please note, to be in the running to win the prize pack, you need to give blood between now and Jan. 31. Find out all of the details by going here.

In a time where the blood shortage is nearly at an all time low, it's time for Massachusetts residents to come together and give the ultimate gift. You'll be saving someone's life. Plus, you'll be in the running to win the experience of a lifetime. You can't argue that this is a big win all the way around.

I'm Interested in Donating. How Can I Get More Information?

In addition to the Red Cross' website, you can also get more information by calling: 1-800-733-2767 or sending an email via this form.

