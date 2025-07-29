Major Massachusetts Supermarket Suspends Almost 50 Employees At One Location
Folks, big news breaking out of Massachusetts that involves a very popular supermarket chain. Well, at least one location of said chain. Allow me to further elaborate.
Recently, it was reported that a national supermarket chain (with locations in Massachusetts) suspended 47 employees. Maybe that's not a big deal until you realize that all 47 employees worked at THE SAME LOCATION.
That's a major part of the workforce of one store, am I right? It's 100% true. The New Bedford Light reported on the story that concerns ONE location of the Market Basket supermarket chain.
According to the New Bedford Light, the Sawyer Street, New Bedford, Market Basket suspended 47 employees last week. And apparently, it was all the direct result of an ICE action.
That was confirmed by a Market Basket spokesperson in an email to the New Bedford Light in which the spokesperson stated:
ICE conducted operations recently in New Bedford at Market Basket and took enforcement actions against some employees. This happens from time to time in the regular course of business.
The 47 employees were asked to show the Social Security cards they initially used to get their jobs, and were let go shortly thereafter. The company's spokesperson sent an updated email to the New Bedford Light late last week.
In the updated email, the spokesperson said, in part, that all employees have the opportunity to get their jobs back after their working papers are updated. The spokesperson also said that the ICE investigation dated back to 2023.
For more on the ongoing story, check out the New Bedford Light's website here.
