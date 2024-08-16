Don't look now, Massachusetts, but Fall is right around the corner. It's one of those times of the year that with all the changing of the leaves, it makes the New England region one of the most majestic and breathtaking spots to visit in the U.S. In Massachusetts, there is a great spot to travel to that will have all the great Fall foliage. And maybe you'll also find yourself enjoying the spot where the tallest waterfall is throughout all of Massachusetts.

Sometimes you learn some awesome facts about the state you live in. Like, where you can find the tallest waterfall in the entire state of Massachusetts.

The travel publication 'Nothing Familiar' posted about this spot and they couldn't stop ranting and raving about how breathtaking the tallest waterfall in the Massachusetts is. They also posted some fun and not-so-fun facts about the waterfall and its location. But most importantly they said this:

Ready to be in awe of the tallest waterfall in Massachusetts?? Bash Bish Falls State Park is one of the most beautiful places to visit in the Berkshires!

Yep, Bash Bish Falls State Park is where you will find the tallest waterfall in Massachusetts.

Landscape of Bash Bish Falls during the winter. Getty Images/iStockphoto loading...

Bash Bish waterfalls on the Massachusetts border on a perfect fall afternoon Getty Images/iStockphoto loading...

The waterfall is roughly 80 feet high, which of course, makes it the tallest in the Bay State. The springs of Mt. Washington would be where all that water is coming from. However, 'Nothing Familiar' also points out that there have been 25 deaths from cliff jumpers making the leap into the shallow waters. No swimming is allowed at the spot. However, there are designated viewing areas for spectators to enjoy a view of the spectacular waterfall.

Bash Bish Falls, within the Berkshires, are about 25 minutes southwest of Great Barrington, right next to the New York border. Given that parking on the Massachusetts side of Bash Bish Falls State Park, you will likely want to park on the New York side of the park so you can hike up to that point.

As you can tell, the waterfall at Bash Bish Falls is pretty popular when it comes to social media as well...

Of course, Summer isn't quite over, so feel free to enjoy the spot even before the leaves start to change, but either way, you'll get plenty of awesome scenery at Bash Bish Falls State Park. It's just one more beautiful thing to check out on your next road trip in Massachusetts.

