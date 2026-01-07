Massachusetts has gone through many changes in the retail world over the past several years. Probably the most consistent change is struggling businesses shutting their doors. Retailers like Walgreens, CVS, Bed Bath and Beyond, Christmas Tree Shops, and many more have had to exit stage left. Some of these businesses were able to keep some stores open, while others have completely gone belly up.

It's not just the retail business that's feeling the pain of closures; restaurants like Friendly's, Applebee's, Chili's, Ninety Nine, and a whole host of chain eateries have had to trim the fat to keep business and operations alive.

Banks Throughout Massachusetts are Also Shutting Down

Banks are also shutting down branches regularly. Bank of America, TD Bank, and others have all shut down Massachusetts branches over the past few years. Speaking of TD Bank, it was reported this past November that the national bank is closing branches in order to "strengthen and scale" its U.S. retail presence. According to Patch, there's a list of Massachusetts branches that could be permanently shut down by January 29, 2026. Those branches include the following:

175 Cabot St., Beverly

153 Meadow St., Chicopee

1708 Falmouth Road, Centerville

45 Central St., Lowell

99 West St., Pittsfield

79 Lynnfield St., Peabody

The potential closures don't come as a surprise, as this has been a trend in the banking industry. Just like with so many things that are done online these days, many people are banking online, which is one of the big reasons why physical locations are closing up shop. Keep checking back for closure updates.

