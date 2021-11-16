Massachusetts Ten Most Popular Cars…Do You Drive One?

Here is a rundown of the Top 10 Most Popular Cars in Massachusetts according to everquote.com, a company that provides insurance for auto and home. So, if you are cruising anywhere from the Mass Pike to Rt 7, to the Mohawk Trail these are the cars you are likely to see during your travels, or perhaps you are even driving one yourself.

According to the report Honda and Toyota top list with the most entries with 3 models each making the list. Nissan tops out at 2 entries and Jeep and Hyundai each with one model making the Top 10 list. Below are the Top 10 Most Popular Cars in Massachusetts according to everquote.com.

#10 Nissan Maxima

A mid-sized car that has been produced since 1980 and sold primarily in North America, China, and the Middle East according to Wikipedia.

#9 Hyundai Sonata

The Hyundai Sonata is manufactured in South Korea. It is a mid-sized car that was first introduced in 1985 according to Wikipedia.

#8 Jeep Grand Cherokee

The Jeep Grand Cherokee is an American-made mid-sized SUV. The birth of the Jeep Grand Cherokee dates back to 1983 by the American Motors Corporation (AMC). Chrysler purchased AMC in 1987 according to Wikipedia.

#7 Honda CR-V

The Honda CR-V is a compact crossover SUV according to Wikipedia. Introduced to the American market in 1997, this model Honda has been manufactured by Honda since 1995. In 2007 the Japanese company began manufacturing this model Honda at a site in Ohio and later in 2017 in Indiana.

#6 Toyota Rav 4

The Toyota Rav 4 is considered a compact crossover SUV that was first produced in 1994 in Japan. According to Wikipedia this vehicle was produced to give the owner the equipment of an SUV such as a 4-wheel drive and additional cargo room, the smaller size, maneuverability, and fuel economy is a major selling point.

#5 Nissan Altima

This mid-size car by Nissan has been manufactured by Nissan since 1992. It is a popular choice of Mass drivers. The approach by Nissan was to develop a model that was a less expensive option than the Maxima but a more expensive model than the Nissan Sentra according to Wiki.

#4 Toyota Corolla

One of three Toyotas that made the Mass Most Popular Car List, the Toyota Corolla has been around for many years. It was introduced in 1966 and according to Wikipedia the Corolla was the best-selling car worldwide by 1974 and has been near the top of that list ever since. According to Wiki Toyota reached the mark of 44 million Corollas sold worldwide in 2016.

#3 Honda Civic

This small compact offering by Toyota was first developed in 1972 according to Wiki. A popular Massachusetts commuters choice looking for a car with a smaller footprint, fuel economy but not lacking performance or sportiness.

#2 Toyota Camry

The third Toyota on the Top 10 list and the highest-ranked at #2 overall, the Camry has been manufactured SINCE 1982. It started out as a compact car through 1998 but has grown in size over the years since according to Wiki.

#1 Honda Accord

Congratulations to the Honda Accord for the #1 spot of the Top 10 Most Popular Cars in Massachusetts based on a report by everquote.com. On a personal note; the Honda Accord is the car this blogger is currently driving and I love it. I am a big guy 6’ that eats plenty of pasta. It is very comfortable for a person my size with plenty of pickup and style. As I recently went over the elusive 200,000 milestones, I hope to put at least another 50,000 before I even think about purchasing another one.

