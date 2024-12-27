Massachusetts Theme Park Opening 2nd New England Location
Are there any kids who don't love water parks? I'm sure there are. I just don't happen to know any personally. I DO happen to know a lot of adults who also love water parks just as much as some kids.
What's not to love? Swimming, water slides, drifting, and relaxing. Matter of fact, my soulmate Tonya has a great nephew who LOVES water parks. His family brings him to one right here in Massachusetts every month or so. Fitchburg, Massachusetts, to be exact.
I'm referring to Great Wolf Lodge which, believe it or not, is the largest family of indoor water parks in America. Many of you reading this may be familiar with the Great Wolf Lodge in Lake George, New York, right across the street from Six Flags.
Tonya and I have often brought our granddaughter to the one in Lake George. Why? Because she has an absolute blast, that's why! Great Wolf Lodge currently has 23 resort/water parks in America including the two that I mentioned in the Northeast.
Well, get ready, Massachusetts, because New England is getting a 2nd location! According to Boston.com, another Great Wolf Lodge resort will be opening up in New England next year and it's going to be pretty close to those of us in the Commonwealth.
Boston,com reports that Great Wolf Lodge recently broke ground on a $300 million resort/water park in Connecticut! Where in Connecticut?, you ask. Next to Foxwoods Resort Casino, in Mashantucket.
And this baby is going to be BIG! Boston.com says that the new Great Wolf Lodge:
Will feature a 549-room hotel, 91,000-square-foot indoor water park, and 61,000 square foot family entertainment center.
Also (talk about environmentally friendly), the resort will use energy-saving LED lighting and water filters to reduce consumption. As of this writing, they're looking at an opening date of June 15, 2025.
For more info, check out the original article by visiting Boston.com's website here.
