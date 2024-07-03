The New England states are among the most densely populated throughout the country. This happens to include our densely populated state of Massachusetts. You might expect any town throughout the New England states to have a relatively decent population. In fact, throughout New England, there are 236.9 people per square mile on average, which is much higher than the national average of 79.56 people per square mile. However, despite being the most populated of all the New England states, Massachusetts has a town with a population that is even less than the national average of people per square mile.

In fact, the tiniest town by population in the Bay State is the ONLY town throughout the state with a population of only double digits. And it's shrinking! Every other town throughout Massachusetts has at least triple digits for its amount of residents. And only three towns total have less than 200 residents.

So, what are these three town with such small populations? And which one of these has a population in only double digits? Let's take a look at the three smallest towns by population in Massachusetts...

3. Mount Washington

This Berkshire County town is in the very southwest corner of Massachusetts. According to the 2020 Census, it was 188. It is also where the highest waterfalls in the Bay State reside in Bash Bish Falls State Park.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

TSM TSM loading...

2. Monroe

The town of Monroe is on the northwest edge of Franklin Country but kids who live there go to schools located in Berkshire County. They are also a border with Vermont. All 103 residents who live there.

TSM TSM loading...

TSM TSM loading...

1. Gosnold

The tiniest town in Massachusetts is Gosnold. The town has a population that only reaches double digits as it has just 70 residents currently living there as of the 2020 Census. However, other recent reports have a shrinking number since then at 64, and as low as 38. It's located in Dukes County, just off Buzzards Bay. Of the 140.2 square miles that is technically Gosnold, only 13.2 of it is actually land. The rest is water. Perhaps with the beachfront and water access, not too many of those remaining citizens residing there mind too much.

And there it is, the tiniest town(s) in Massachusetts. Those are all far lower than the New England average of 236.9 people per square mile. Some New England towns are not quite that dense after all.

19 Massachusetts Towns That End In 'ham' Gallery Credit: Google Maps