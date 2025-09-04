Massachusetts is one of the most densely populated states throughout the U.S. It's actually the third most densely populated state in the country. In fact, Massachusetts, there are approximately 895 people per square mile on average, which is much higher than the national average of 94.83 people per square mile. However, despite being the 16th most populated state in the U.S., the Bay State has a town with a population that is even less than the national average of people per square mile.

The tiniest town by population in the Massachusetts happens to be the ONLY town in the state with a population of only double digits. And it seems to be shrinking. Every other town throughout Massachusetts has at least triple digits for its amount of residents. And only three towns total have less than 200 residents.

So, what are these towns with such small populations? And which one of these has a population in only double digits? Let's take a look at the three smallest towns by population in Massachusetts...

3. Mount Washington

This Berkshire County town is in the very southwest corner of Massachusetts. As of 2023, the population was 191. It is also where the highest waterfalls in the Bay State reside in Bash Bish Falls State Park.

2. Monroe

The town of Monroe is on the northwest edge of Franklin Country but kids who live there go to schools located in Berkshire County. They are also a border with Vermont. All 118 residents who live there.

1. Gosnold

The tiniest town in Massachusetts is Gosnold. The town has a population that only reaches double digits as it has just 67 residents currently living there as of 2023. However, other recent reports have a shrinking number since then at 64, and as low as 38. It's located in Dukes County, just off Buzzards Bay. Of the 140.2 square miles that is technically Gosnold, only 13.2 of it is actually land. The rest is water. Perhaps with the beachfront and water access, not too many of those remaining citizens are all that concerned with the population count with such distracting views.

And there you have the tiniest town(s) in Massachusetts. Those are all far lower than the New England average of 895 people per square mile. Some Massachusetts towns are not quite that dense after all.