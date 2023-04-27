Massachusetts is a prime state for starting and raising a family. As a matter of fact, in the Fall of 2022, Wallet Hub ranked Massachusetts as the number one state to raise a family based on 51 key indicators of family-friendliness which you can read more about by going here.

Did You Know That Massachusetts is the Best State for Education?

Massachusetts is also the best state for education in 2023 according to World Population Review. Here's what the website had to say about Massachusetts landing the top spot for education.

Massachusetts has the best-ranked public schools in the United States and is the second-most educated state, just behind the District of Columbia. About 90.40% of Massachusetts adults have a high school diploma, and 42.90% have a Bachelor's degree or higher.

With all of these accolades, Massachusetts may be one of your top choices to start a family and if you are currently in the family-starting process, you and your partner have the fun task of coming up with a name. Sometimes couples can go on for months coming up with name ideas for their eventual addition to the family. Friendly or maybe not-so-friendly arguments between partners may take place in the name-planning process. For other couples, coming up with a name is quick and easy with very little argument. In the end, it's about compromise and coming to an agreement on what to name your bundle of joy.

What are Massachusetts' Top Baby Names for 2023?

The good news for couples in the name-planning process is Names.Org recently released their predicted top 10 baby names of 2023 (for both boys and girls) in Massachusetts. So if you are looking for some name ideas, let's take a look at the top 10 predicted baby names in the Bay State for 2023. (The formula looks at the 5 most recent years worth of data from the Social Security Administration to detect any trends).

Top 10 Predicted 2023 Baby Names for Massachusetts (Boys & Girls)

