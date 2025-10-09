Massachusetts has a crazy amount of great local restaurants and eateries throughout the state. Whether it's one of the smaller towns or a big city here, you can typically find some pretty great spots to dine almost anywhere you go. But did you know that the Bay State does, in fact, have a city that ranks among the top food scenes in the country?

The food publication 'Love Food' made their picks for the top cities with the best food scenes throughout the U.S. And when all was said and done, there was a total of 67 cities that made their list. Massachusetts happened to have a city that landed in the top ten.

What Massachusetts City is Among the Top Ranked Food Scenes in the U.S.?

Perhaps this one is a no-brainer to figure out. It's no secret that out east in Massachusetts biggest city of Boston, there is a crazy amount of great local spots to eat at. Ranking at #9 on the list of the top food scenes in the country.

While there are so many amazing spots in and around Boston that help make it such a great food scene, we've featured a few that 'Love Food' mentions as they picked the city in its top ten food scenes in the U.S.:

Another city that ranks highly among the USA's top foodie destinations is Boston – iconic dishes such as Boston baked beans (beans spiked with molasses and bacon) and the Boston cream pie (an indulgent cream-filled cake) were invented here. Head to the city's North End and you'll find a generous smattering of Italian American restaurants; highlights include the long-running Ristorante Lucia and Mike's Pastry, which serves some of the city's best cannoli. For something more modern, visit Fox & the Knife in South Boston. Here, you'll be treated to dishes like spaghetti con vongole made with saffron, clams and tomato butter.

Just seeing those pics, it's tough to argue that Boston doesn't deserve to be one of the top food scenes in the country, and that's just with those great spots. If we could pick from every amazing spot in Boston, the list would never end. We're pretty lucky to have one of the best food cities in the nation near us, Massachusetts.