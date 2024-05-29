Massachusetts Top Spot to Visit This Summer is in Western MA

The Massachusetts temperatures are warming up and the unofficial start of Summer (Memorial Day Weekend) has came and went while more and more people are thinking about where they need to head for their next vacations during the upcoming months. It turns out that if you're in western Massachusetts, you're already in the top spot for it.

The publication 'Vacation Idea', which runs 'Dream Vacation Magazine', recently released a report that shows '25 Best Places to Visit in Massachusetts'. And who was listed in the top spot? Not Cape Cod, not Martha's Vineyard, not Nantucket. nor Salem. But instead, it was on the western side of the Bay State in The Berkshires.

While we're certainly aware of plenty of attractions around the Berkshires, here's what 'Vacation Idea' had to say about what and where to go for a trip to the Berkshires:

Located on the slopes of Green Mountain, the Berkshires is a quaint rural region in western Massachusetts, about 2.5 hours from Boston. With its charming small towns and villages, rolling green fields, fertile farms, and lively art scene, the area is a popular tourist destination. The best times to visit are fall, with the colorful spectacle of fall foliage, and the summer, when several festivals attract thousands of visitors. Music lovers come for the concerts by the Boston Symphony Orchestra, which resides at the Tanglewoood Music Center in Lenox during the summer. There is much more for art lovers, including the Norman Rockwell Museum, the Williamstown Theatre Festival, and MASS MoCA. Outdoor lovers can enjoy hiking, rafting, fishing, kayaking, and golfing and, when the snow covers the hills, it is time for skiing, snowshoeing, and snowboarding.

If you're in the Berkshires, it's always a great thing to remind ourselves of just how lucky we have it being around some of these gems throughout Berkshire County. Sometimes you don't even have go very far at all to find something awesome. I guess that's why they put the Berkshires as the top spot on their list!

