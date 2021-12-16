Massachusetts’ Top Ten Pizza Places According To Barstool’s Dave Portnoy
By now everyone should be familiar with "Barstool Sports", and their former CEO and now Chief of Content, Dave Portnoy. If you follow "El Prez" (Portnoy) on social media, you may have seen him doing his famous "One Bite" pizza reviews across the country.
HERE'S MASSACHUSETTS' TOP TEN PIZZA PLACES ACCORDING TO BARSTOOL SPORTS' "EL PREZ", DAVE PORTNOY...
1. MONTE'S PIZZA
Located on Eastern Ave. in Lynn, this was Portnoy's only "10" ever. Now, this was an early review (back in 2015), so I don't know if that 10 rating would still hold up, but as for now, it still stands.
2. FRANK PEPE PIZZERIA NAPOLETANA
Located on Boylston St. in Chestnut Hill, Portnoy's review was a 9.4.
3. OATH PIZZA
Located in Nantucket, Portnoy's rating was a 9.3.
4. HALFTIME PIZZA
Located on Causeway St. in Boston, Davey Pageviews review was a 9.2
5. ROSIE'S PIZZERIA
Located on Pond St. in Braintree, Portnoy gave this place a 9.2
6. REGINA PIZZA
Located on Thatcher St. in Boston, (also a Saugus location), Portnoy rates it a 9.1
7. TOWN SPA PIZZA
Located in Stoughton, El Prez rates this joint a 9.0
8. PINO'S PIZZA
Located on Beacon St. in Brighton, Davey rates this joint an 8.8
9. PI PIZZERIA
Located in W. Creek Rd. in Nantucket, El Prez loves this area and rates it an 8.6
10. CAPE COD CAFE
Located on Main St. in Brockton, Portnoy reviews this at an 8.5
How many of these exceptional pizza joints have you been too?
All information was according to and courtesy of onebite.app.