Massachusetts’ Top Ten Pizza Places According To Barstool’s Dave Portnoy

By now everyone should be familiar with "Barstool Sports", and their former CEO and now Chief of Content, Dave Portnoy. If you follow "El Prez" (Portnoy) on social media, you may have seen him doing his famous "One Bite" pizza reviews across the country.

HERE'S MASSACHUSETTS' TOP TEN PIZZA PLACES ACCORDING TO BARSTOOL SPORTS' "EL PREZ", DAVE PORTNOY...

1. MONTE'S PIZZA

Located on Eastern Ave. in Lynn, this was Portnoy's only "10" ever. Now, this was an early review (back in 2015), so I don't know if that 10 rating would still hold up, but as for now, it still stands.

Screen grab from YouTube

2. FRANK PEPE PIZZERIA NAPOLETANA

Located on Boylston St. in Chestnut Hill, Portnoy's review was a 9.4.

Facebook

3. OATH PIZZA

Located in Nantucket, Portnoy's rating was a 9.3.

Facebook

4. HALFTIME PIZZA

Located on Causeway St. in Boston, Davey Pageviews review was a 9.2

Facebook

5. ROSIE'S PIZZERIA

Located on Pond St. in Braintree, Portnoy gave this place a 9.2

Facebook

6. REGINA PIZZA

Located on Thatcher St. in Boston, (also a Saugus location), Portnoy rates it a 9.1

Facebook

7. TOWN SPA PIZZA

Located in Stoughton, El Prez rates this joint a 9.0

Facebook

8. PINO'S PIZZA

Located on Beacon St. in Brighton, Davey rates this joint an 8.8

Olga Nayashkova

9. PI PIZZERIA

Located in W. Creek Rd. in Nantucket, El Prez loves this area and rates it an 8.6

Facebook

10. CAPE COD CAFE

Located on Main St. in Brockton, Portnoy reviews this at an 8.5

Facebook

How many of these exceptional pizza joints have you been too?

All information was according to and courtesy of onebite.app.

50 Most Popular Chain Restaurants in America YouGov investigated the most popular dining brands in the country, and Stacker compiled the list to give readers context on the findings. Read on to look through America's vast and divergent variety of restaurants—maybe you'll even find a favorite or two.