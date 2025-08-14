Massachusetts truly has such a stamp on American history. And because of that, there's obvious reasons why some towns throughout the Bay State are named after some of the most prominent figures throughout our country's history. One of those towns happens to be in a popular tourist region of Massachusetts. Not only that, but it's this American hero would be over 300 years old if they were still living!

This year, Tuesday, September 16th will be the 303rd birthday of the man that they named this Massachusetts town for. This historical figure played a key role in the Revolutionary War and is also a signer of the Declaration of Independence. That's not a bad resume right there. This man also happens to be the name and face of a popular domestic beer that's quite familiar to the New England region. As you may have guessed by now, that man is Samuel Adams. The western Massachusetts town named after him that happens to be located in the Berkshires, is of course, Adams.

Samuel Adams was born September, 16, 1722. He was a second cousin to President John Adams, who became the 2nd President of the United States, and is considered one of the Founding Fathers of the United States. Samuel Adams was in attendance of the first Continental Congress in 1774, and helped draft the Articles of Confederation. Thomas Jefferson had previously stated that Adams was "truly the Man of the Revolution".

The town of Adams was officially incorporated in 1778. It currently has a population a little over 8,100 residents. The town is packed with history! There are museums, art galleries, restaurants, shopping, and more than meets the eye. Mount Greylock, the highest point in the Massachusetts (3,489 feet) is also located in Adams.

Oh, and did we mention there's a beer named after him?!

In fact, Samuel's father, Deacon Adams, happened to be a brewer. He also owned one in Boston. But how often does an American hero get their own beer? And for the record, their Octoberfest beer is rather underrated from a domestic standpoint.

So Happy 303rd Birthday, Samuel Adams! Cheers from all of us, not just in the town of Adams, but to everyone in the Bay State!