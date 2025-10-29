Now that we're getting through Fall and into the colder months of the year, don't let that fool you into thinking you don't have time to check out some great culture around you in Massachusetts. Maybe you're wanting to go somewhere to take in plenty of the surrounding culture but without the big city feel. If that's the case, Massachusetts has one of those spots that is closer than you might think. Not only is it a great cultural spot in the state, or even throughout New England, but it's one of the best small town cultural scenes in all of America.

'USA Today' released their list of their Readers' Choice 10 Best series. While it didn't exactly hit the top ten, it was a "runner-up", which means it's still among the top cities among the list. It's still definitely an impressive feat just to be a runner-up for the 10 Best Small Town Cultural Scenes in America.

What Massachusetts Town is One of Best Small Town Cultural Scenes in America?

Given the abundance of great small towns to hit up on the western side of the Bay State in the Berkshires, this may come as no shock whatsoever that is the region where you will find this particular small town. Snagging a runner-up spot next to the '10 Best Small Town Cultural Scenes in America' is the town of Lenox, MA.

Here's what 'USA Today' had to say about why Lenox belongs on the list of the best small town cultural scenes in America:

At the heart of the Berkshires lies the village of Lenox, a popular summer getaway and home of the famous Tanglewood Music Festival. The core of the town features several shops and eateries, all surrounded by some mighty impressive homes (peek inside at Ventfort Hall Mansion and Gilded Age Museum). Visitors can also enjoy a show put on by Shakespeare & Company, performing regularly since the late 1970s.

If you have ever strolled through downtown Lenox, you quickly understand why the town has such a unique culture and vibe to it, no matter what time of year it is. You can definitely get the idea why it deserved to be among the ranks of the best small towns cultural scenes in America.