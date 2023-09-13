Massachusetts Town is Among Top 5 Most Charming Towns in America

In a state with so much history, great aspects of nature all around, and plenty of spots for a relaxing getaway throughout, it seems to be tough to not find that a Massachusetts town would earn a spot among the most charming towns in America. So, what town in the Bay State checks all the boxes to end up as one of the five most charming towns in America?

Recently, the popular travel publication aptly titled, 'The Travel' revealed its list of the '10 Most Charming Towns in America That Should Be On Your Bucket List'. Sure enough, Massachusetts landed a town, not just in the top ten, but in the top five.

Sitting at the #5 spot as one of the most charming towns in America just happens to be one of the most popular vacation spots in the country.

By now, you have probably guessed from the pics, that the #5 most charming town in America is Nantucket.

Here's what 'The Traveler' had to say about why Nantucket landed at the spot on its list:

Nantucket is an island located off the coast of Massachusetts, known for its stunning beaches, historic architecture, and charming small-town atmosphere. The island has over 80 miles of shoreline, with pristine beaches featuring long stretches of sand and hidden coves. Some of the most popular beaches in Nantucket include Surfside Beach, Madaket Beach, and Cisco Beach. Nantucket is also known for its historic architecture and well-preserved historic buildings, providing a glimpse into the rich history and heritage of the region. The island also has several nature preserves, such as the Coskata-Coatue Wildlife Refuge, offering opportunities to see wildlife such as seals and migratory birds.

Whether you're on land, around town, enjoying the local brewery, on the beach, or out on a boat, there's plenty of reasons why Nantucket was chosen as one of the most charming towns in America. Perhaps that could be one of your getaways. Plan accordingly, Massachusetts!

