The Spring temps in Massachusetts that are slowly but surely warming up make it seem like it's almost primetime to hit the coast! So, where is the spot you're hoping to go? It just so happens that one of the Bay State's coastal towns is not just one of the best in New England, or in the U.S., but the world!

It's no secret that Massachusetts has over 1,500 miles of coastline. That means we not only have some of the bigger cities sitting along the coast, but also some smaller towns that are perfect travel destinations for the warmer temperatures during any given year.

The lifestyle publication 'Yardbarker' has posted their 25 Adorable Coastal Towns to Visit Around the World. Sure enough, it's almost as if you knew a Massachusetts spot would make the list.

What Massachusetts Town is Among the Most Adorable Coastal Towns in the World?

If you're looking for a spot on the coast that's among the most adorable in the world, you might want to look at taking a visit to Rockport, MA.

It's tough to argue against any coastal town in Massachusetts being among the most adorable in the world. Here's what 'Yardbarker' had to say about why Rockport is one of the most adorable coastal towns in existence across the globe:

Massachusetts is full of well-known beach spots such as Cape Cod and Martha’s Vineyard. But if you’re looking to skip the crowds, look no further than Rockport. Just outside of Boston, it’s less busy and more refreshing than other more popular locations.

We're in the midst of the Spring months and it's starting to warm up! But there's still plenty of time to plan a trip to the coast! Especially since we one of the most adorable coastal towns in the world, which is just a short road trip away. Enjoy, Massachusetts!

