We are within a week of Thanksgiving, so whether or not you realize it, the holiday season is upon us. Regardless of whether you're in Massachusetts or anywhere else in America, you're probably making all sorts of plans for the upcoming holidays. Perhaps for this Christmas, you might want to find a new destination to make your way to for the holiday season. If that's you, then you're in luck since we are home to one of the top festive Christmas towns in America.

The popular home decorating publication 'House Beautiful' released their list of the '30 Best Christmas Towns in the U.S.A. For a Magical Winter Getaway'. While that title certainly could have been shortened a little, to give you an idea of what types of 'towns' were on this list, one of them is New York, New York. And if that's the case, this small town in the Berkshires ranks right alongside that as Stockbridge, MA is among the top festive Christmas towns in America.

As you may have noticed from the above social media posts, 'House Beautiful' also gave a nod to Norman Rockwell's painting 'Main Street at Christmas', which is one of the reasons why it ended up on their list for some of the most festive spots for a Christmas getaway. Here's what they said:

Made famous by Norman Rockwell's Stockbridge Main Street at Christmas (Home for Christmas) painting, this Berkshires village won't disappoint. Established in 1773 as a stage coach stop, this is one town that's picture-perfect all winter long.

On December 8th in Stockbridge, there will be a Stockbridge Main Street at Christmas Recreation as well. This happens to be something that takes place every year and residents and visitors alike get to explore all the festivities Stockbridge has to offer.

The holiday season is here and now you know a nearby spot to head to for a great Christmas getaway! Happy Holidays, Massachusetts!

