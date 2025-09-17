New England's food scene is just about as unique as anywhere else in the country. Of course, Massachusetts just happens to be at the center of those unique New England food scenes. But what about the small towns in the Bay State that have their own unique food scene? It just so happens that there is a small town in Massachusetts that has been recognized for having one of the absolute best food scenes in America.

'USA Today', has published their 10 Best Readers' Choice: Best Small Town Food Scenes in the United States. While its spot was just beyond the top ten, this small town in Massachusetts was a runner-up for making the list. So, where could this small town with a food scene that has drawn so much acclaim and accolades be located. You would have to travel to Middlesex County to find that answer in the town of Ayer, MA.

In fact, just a while back, Ayer was among the top three small town food scenes in the country. So, it's nice to continually receive some recognition for this spot in Massachusetts. Here's what and where 'USA Today' had to say about why Ayer is among the top small town food scenes in America:

Ayer in central Massachusetts is home to a varied selection of dining options, including spots offering up delicious global flavors. Among the top-rated restaurants in the area: Lucia’s Tavola, a great date spot serving up Italian-American favorites; Woo Jung, featuring a large menu of traditional Korean dishes; and the no-frills but always-delicious Ruby Donut.

Lucia's Tavola

Woo Jung

Ruby Donut

Of course, check out what some reviews on Yelp said in terms of the best restaurants and eateries are in Ayer. While USA Today's '10 Best' did point out three of their top five, it's clear there is an amazing variety of spots in Ayer that look really good.

Osawa Japanese Bistro

So, it seems that Massachusetts has one of the best small town food scenes throughout the entire U.S. That looks like one more in-state road trip to put on the agenda no matter what time of year it is. Just be sure to bring your appetite.