Massachusetts Towns Received LESS Snow Than Florida, This Week!

It's January in Massachusetts, and you might expect, we saw a decent amount of snow come across several towns and cities throughout the state. This is no big surprise for us in the middle of any Winter season. However, if there is one place that you don't really expect any snow to fall is the state of Florida. It seems that there were some Florida that got it worse than we did this week in terms of snow totals...Seriously!

In New England, it isn't uncommon for us to deal with weeks like the one we have had between the snow and the cold. But down in Florida, it seems like a whole other animal, especially for those that are living in the panhandle of the Sunshine State. According to the National Weather Service, Pensacola, FL received an official total of 7.6 inches of snow. There were also neighboring towns in Florida that saw up to 9.8 inches of snow fall. That was more than the 7.0 inches of snow the Berkshires received in Massachusetts.

The previous record for snowfall for Pensacola, FL had been 3.0 inches, way back in 1895.

Earlier this week, the city of Boston received 5.0 inches of snow while Worcester saw 5.8 inches of snowfall. The town of Fitchburg, which is notoriously known for receiving the most snowfall in Massachusetts on average, saw just 5.0 inches of snow.

Of course, we are much more accustomed to the snowfall we see here, as well as the brutal cold temperatures, even the sub zero temps we have seen this week. In Florida, places like Tallahassee, which only saw 1.9 inches of snow, there were reports of power outages and motorists have also been advised to stay off the roads.

Perhaps don't try some of those things at home that some of the Florida State University students did. At least it seemed like they had fun for the most part.

It's a little surreal to see palm trees standing on a ground covered in snow. Either way, it's been a pretty rough week weather-wise, not just here, but definitely down south when they're not accustomed to it. Stay warm, Massachusetts!

