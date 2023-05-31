3 of The 13 Best New England Towns for a Summer Visit are in Massachusetts
Summer is right around the corner and if you haven't yet you'll probably soon be getting your summer vacation plans together. Perhaps, you're looking for some ideas on where you want to visit this summer. How about New England? There's so much to do here including hiking, swimming, whale watching, fishing, antiquing, outside local concerts, and more. Drives through states like Massachusetts and Vermont are just breathtaking as you really get to soak in the natural beauty that New England has to offer.
There are Three Massachusetts Towns That Are Can't-Miss for a Summer Visit
Trips to Discover recently published an article entitled 13 Best New England Towns to Visit This Summer and the article gave recommendations to three Massachusetts towns. Let's see what Trips to Discover had to say about each of them.
Falmouth, Massachusetts
Falmouth is home to nine beaches, including the striking white sands of Old Silver Beach on Buzzards Bay. In addition to the sandy beaches, you can visit the Nobska Lighthouse and enjoy everything from wildlife refuges and conservation areas for hiking and kayaking to tasty meals at waterfront seafood shacks.
Rockport, Massachusetts
Rockport is a great place for kayaking or even diving as well as offering scenic trails in Halibut Point State Park for hiking. There are paths that follow along the water and bring breathtaking views that stretch all the way into Maine and New Hampshire.
Oaks Bluff, Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts
Oaks Bluff along the northeastern shore makes a great base for enjoying its sandy beaches, unspoiled nature, and picturesque lighthouses.
You can read more about each of these Massachusetts towns and what they have to offer by going here.
Other New England towns that are on Trips to Discover's recommendation list include:
- Boothbay Harbor, Maine
- Ogunquit, Maine
- Burlington, Vermont
- Middlebury, Vermont
- Wolfeboro, New Hampshire
- Franconia, New Hampshire
- Mystic, Connecticut
- Newport, Rhode Island
- Stowe, Vermont
- Block Island, Rhode Island
Hopefully, these recommendations will help you lock down your summer vacation plans or did they just cause more confusion? Either way, we hope you get to enjoy a relaxing and fun destination this summer. Don't forget the sunscreen.