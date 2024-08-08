Massachusetts Travelers Excited Over Airport’s New Flights

Great news for Massachusetts residents who LOVE to travel! New England's second-largest airport is expanding its travel destinations starting early next year according to a recent press release.

The media alert reports that Breeze Airways, an airline that launched in 2021 and has been consistently ranked Best Domestic Airline by Travel + Leisure magazine, will soon be expanding its travel routes out of Bradley International Airport.

Many Massachusetts residents (including myself) prefer traveling out of Bradley (or even Albany, NY) over Boston's Logan International Airport due to Bradley's location and well-regarded "ease of travel".

Bradley International is located in Windsor Locks, Connecticut, about halfway between Springfield and Hartford. Bradley's press release states that starting in February of 2025, Breeze Airways will begin flying nonstop to two NEW destinations.

Get our free mobile app

Beginning February 13, 2025, Breeze will fly nonstop from Bradley to Daytona Beach, Florida, and Wilmington, North Carolina. The flights to both destinations will operate on Thursdays and Sundays.

Kevin A. Dillon, A.A.E., Connecticut Airport Authority Executive Director says via the media statement:

These new, nonstop flights to Daytona Beach and Wilmington are a welcome addition to the growing list of popular destinations that Breeze already serves at Bradley International Airport, offering our passengers great convenience and affordable fares.

Well said, Kevin! Breeze Airways currently has several nonstop flights out of Bradley to such destinations as Charleston, South Carolina, Columbus, Ohio, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, and Orlando.

For more information, you can visit Breeze Airways' website here or you can check out Bradley International Airport's website here.

Offbeat adventures: Travel to the coolest hidden wonders in every U.S. state Fuel your offbeat travel dreams. Stacker found the coolest hidden wonders in all 50 U.S. states (plus D.C.) using data from Atlas Obscura

[WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter private or abandoned property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing.] Gallery Credit: Sandi Hemmerlein

LOOK: Stunning, historic hotels from every state and the stories behind them Stacker curated this list of stunning, historic hotels from every state. To be considered for inclusion, the structure must be more than 50 years old. Many of the selected hotels are listed on the National Trust for Historic Preservation, and several are purported to be haunted. Gallery Credit: Erin Joslyn

LET'S GO: The most popular historic sites in America