Massachusetts Unsurprisingly Has the Worst Drivers in the U.S.

It's likely that pretty much everyone who reads this headline will all nod their head in agreement that Massachusetts has the worst drivers. Let's be honest, pretty much everyone in the U.S., no matter where they are, always thinks their state is the worst. However, unfortunately for the Bay State, there are plenty of statistics to back up the research.

Recently, the insurance company 'Lending Tree' released the Best and Worst Drivers By State: 2024 Report. At such a busy time of the year for travel during the holiday season, perhaps this isn't the greatest time to release such a report. But before you get on the road to travel where you're going for the holidays, perhaps it's best to know the full information.

According to the report from 'Lending Tree', there were two main statistics that landed Massachusetts at the top of the list for having the worst drivers in the U.S.:

Massachusetts drivers be warned: The Bay State has the worst drivers, with 61.1 incidents per 1,000 drivers from Nov. 5, 2023, through Nov. 4, 2024.

By incident type, Massachusetts has the highest accident rate. At 44.4 accidents per 1,000 drivers, it’s the only state with a rate above 40.0. It also has 2.0 DUIs per 1,000 drivers, tying with Tennessee for the 11th-highest DUI rate.

None of those statistics are good ones to be leading in any way, shape, or form. The fact that Massachusetts has the highest accident rate at 44.4 per 1,000 drivers, while no other state was above 40.0 speaks volumes. Yikes!

Despite having the worst drivers, there was positive statistic in this year's report for Massachusetts. It seems that we are tied for the fifth-lowest speeding-related incident rate (tied with New Jersey). So, we're not only the worst drivers, but we're also slow at being the worst drivers? That's a joke to lighten the concerning mood, but seriously, it very much is a positive thing that the Bay State has one of the lowest-speeding incident rates compared to other states.

All jokes aside, being safe on the roads certainly is no joking matter. So, please be safe on the roads, Massachusetts! And safe travels to everyone this holiday season!

