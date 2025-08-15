We all have seen it throughout Massachusetts that we have some pretty amazing small towns here. Now that we are getting closer to the end of Summer (as hard of a fact that is to swallow), there's still plenty of time to plan a fun road tip somewhere in Massachusetts. So, if you're going somewhere, you might as well take a trip to the "coolest" small town, right? As it turns out, we actually know what the absolute "coolest" small town in Massachusetts is.

'Travel Curator' has made its picks throughout the country for 35 Of the Best and Coolest Small Towns in U.S. The fact that there's a spot on its list from Massachusetts is pretty awesome since not every state had a small town make this list. Therefore, we can assume from that information that Massachusetts has one of the coolest small towns in the U.S.!

What is the Coolest Small Town in Massachusetts?

As you could really seek out any small town from the eastern or western side of the state, this one happens to be pretty popular as a vacation destination, and well known for its scenery, architecture, and liveliness. Also, as many of our small towns on the east coast are known for, its location relative to the coast. This particular spot with all of those qualities helps make it the absolute coolest small town in Massachusetts, as well as one of the coolest small towns in the country. That town is Chatham, MA.

This spot on Cape Cod is no stranger to having the reputation for being a fantastic vacation destination to hit up, or for being such a cool place to be at any given time of the year. Here's what 'Travel Curator' being among the coolest small towns in the U.S.:

Take in the beauty of Cape Cod in the coastal town of Chatham, Massachusetts, with its beautiful beaches, lighthouses, and historical landmarks. There’s also the incredible Monomoy National Wildlife Refuge where you can see migratory birds, gray seals, and other wildlife.

Needless to say, we can all see what this particular spot in the Bay State would be selected as the coolest small town in Massachusetts, and low-key as one of the coolest small towns in the country. Plan your final Summer road trips accordingly, Massachusetts!