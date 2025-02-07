Valentine's Day is right around the corner and folks throughout Massachusetts will be celebrating in a variety of ways. Some folks may be giving each other presents like flowers or jewelry while others may going out for a nice dinner. Many folks will show their love for each other with candies to celebrate the occasion. I could never turn away a chocolate-covered strawberry.

Get our free mobile app

A Massachusetts Candy is Still Popular But It May Be for Nostalgic Reasons

There's one candy that even though it's still synonymous with Valentine's Day it's not usually at the top of everyone's list for candy must-haves on Valentine's Day. That candy is NECCO Sweethearts Conversation Hearts. NECCO was founded in Boston. According to Mashed, the candies are still holding strong for Valentine's Day but that may be for nostalgic sake. Here's what the site stated about these classic Valentine's Day candies.

We love the adorable pastel hues and the sweet and charming little notes each piece of candy displays. They certainly add a fun and festive touch. But the flavor? Awful. And the texture? Hard and chalky. This may just be one of those nostalgic little candies we can never let die. For our memory's sake, we'll give them their time in the spotlight each year. But it's certainly not something we're reaching for in the candy bowl very often.

Yeah, they may not taste that great but I think it's the fact that the candy has a great gimmick factor. Kids can give them to each other with a special message and have fun with it. I can see my daughter loving these candies for their messages. I honestly wouldn't be surprised if she likes the tase of them too.

There's Another Version of the Candies That are Slightly Different

Brach's also makes a version of the conversation hearts and according to 24/7 Wall Street have a slightly different flavor profile and texture than the original NECCO Conversation Hearts including a softer texture and racier sayings but otherwise are similar. You can find these conversation hearts throughout Massachusetts including Boston, Worcester, Springfield and anywhere in Massachusetts. If you want to find out what they're all about they're still readily available.

SWEET: 16 Totally Awesome '80s Candies We Were Obsessed With Get ready to dive into a list of the most awesome '80s candies—those iconic treats that starred in movies, were sometimes more plastic than candy, and captured our hearts with their unforgettable flavors and wacky packaging. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

LOOK: How Many of These Discontinued Millennial Munchies Do You Remember? You'll have better luck paying off your student loans than finding these discontinued snacks in stores. Gallery Credit: Meg Dowdy