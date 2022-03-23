Remember the breakfast buffet that the Dakota Steakhouse in Pittsfield used to offer? That buffet seemed to have every breakfast item you could think of. Plus, everything was hot and fresh. I sorely miss that buffet.

I have always been a fan of breakfast. As the saying goes, breakfast is the most important meal of the day. Any cereal pretty much does the trick for me. Healthy cereals, not-so-healthy cereals, I love them all. On weekends sometimes I'll have an expanded breakfast as I have more time to eat. My wife will serve up some eggs and bacon or pancakes and sausage or a combination of any of those. I really look forward to weekend breakfasts.

While on the topic of breakfast, I recently read that a pancake/waffle mix of the Great Value brand sold at Walmart stores in Massachusetts has been recalled. According to Patch, the mix was recalled due to fragments of a cable used to clear the processing line being found in a "limited amount" of product. The article also mentions that no foreign contaminants have been found by consumers, and no injuries have been reported, according to the recall posting. The product's lot code is KX2063 with a best-by date of 09/01/2023. You can get more details on the recall including refund details by going here.

So, if you're planning on having waffles or pancakes anytime soon, and you do have the Great Value brand, make sure your mix doesn't have this particular lot code/best by date on the box.

